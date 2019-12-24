Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Reaches $0.28

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $911,376.00 and $42.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00003874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00067148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00059974 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00580874 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00231278 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00084961 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001831 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

