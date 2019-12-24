Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives $16.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.55.

OR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Osisko gold royalties from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Osisko gold royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Osisko gold royalties stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,297. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.12. Osisko gold royalties has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $13.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 40.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 282.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

