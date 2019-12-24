OWNDATA Market Capitalization Achieves $306,086.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. OWNDATA has a market cap of $306,086.00 and approximately $13,062.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00049786 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00329217 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003778 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013706 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000097 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009992 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

