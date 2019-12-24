Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

PMBC stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Inserra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,044 shares in the company, valued at $670,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 191.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 391,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

