PAL Network Reaches Market Cap of $225,182.00 (PAL)

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, PAL Network has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. PAL Network has a total market cap of $225,182.00 and approximately $180.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAL Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, CPDAX and DOBI trade.

PAL Network’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. The official message board for PAL Network is medium.com/@policypalnet. The official website for PAL Network is www.pal.network.

PAL Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, DDEX, CoinBene, CPDAX, DEx.top, IDEX, Bilaxy and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAL Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAL Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

