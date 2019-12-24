Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.36

Shares of Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$48.36 and last traded at C$48.31, with a volume of 86656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$48.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price target on Parkland Fuel and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities lowered shares of Parkland Fuel from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Parkland Fuel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.13.

The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion and a PE ratio of 24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$46.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.96.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.71 billion. On average, analysts predict that Parkland Fuel Corp will post 1.6400001 EPS for the current year.

In other Parkland Fuel news, Director Timothy Hogarth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.04, for a total value of C$690,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,364,778.50.

About Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

