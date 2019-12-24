Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PE. MKM Partners began coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.08.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $18.59 on Friday. Parsley Energy has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

In other news, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

