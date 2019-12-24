Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Receives $6.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRTY shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Party City Holdco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Norman S. Matthews bought 212,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 406,989 shares in the company, valued at $944,214.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Harrison purchased 100,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,651.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 62.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 15,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRTY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,190. The company has a market cap of $190.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $12.37.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.29). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $540.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

