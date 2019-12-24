Patron (PAT) Market Capitalization Tops $144,899.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Patron has traded 26% higher against the dollar. One Patron token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, HitBTC, YoBit and Hotbit. Patron has a market cap of $144,899.00 and $49.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00184088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.01186081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00119432 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,771,901 tokens. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Exrates, Hotbit, CoinBene, LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

