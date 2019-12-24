PDATA Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (PDATA)

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. PDATA has a total market capitalization of $374,141.00 and $6,063.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PDATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Coineal. In the last seven days, PDATA has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00184088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.01186081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00119432 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PDATA

PDATA’s total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,237,325 tokens. The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA. PDATA’s official message board is medium.com/pdata-token. The official website for PDATA is www.opiria.io. PDATA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PDATA Token Trading

PDATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

