Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Receives $35.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $41,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,769.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $253,620 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.07. 232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,141. The stock has a market cap of $598.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

