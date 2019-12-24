PEN (OTCMKTS:PENC) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about PEN (OTCMKTS:PENC) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PEN earned a coverage optimism score of -1.96 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PENC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073. PEN has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

About PEN

PEN Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product and Contract Services. The company offers anti-fogging towelettes to the military for safety, anti-fogging, and conditioning of lenses, masks, and head gears, as well as other applications, such as head's up displays; mar and stain resistant coatings for high end vitreous China tableware in restaurants, cruise ships, and casinos; clear protective coatings used on display panels and touch screens to remove fingerprints; protective and water repelling coatings for interior glass and ceramic surfaces to clean and prevent scale and grime encrustation; and coatings for ceramic insulators for use in transit and underground subways systems to prevent caking of metal dust and greases on surfaces.

