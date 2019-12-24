People (CVE:PEO) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.82

People Corp (CVE:PEO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.82 and last traded at C$9.82, with a volume of 6500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of People from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of People from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of People and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $655.25 million and a PE ratio of -37.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

People Corporation

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

