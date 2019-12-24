Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Peoples Utah Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 32.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $105,296.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $101,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,387. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUB traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.83. 394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,085. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

