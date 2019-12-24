Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Ronald L. Samuel Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $32,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PNFP opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,957,000 after acquiring an additional 553,876 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,903.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 532,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,194,000 after purchasing an additional 518,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 45.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 946,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 296,107 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,026,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,499,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

