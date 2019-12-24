Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Mark H. Kleinman Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $150.93 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $114.79 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,179 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

