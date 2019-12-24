Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) CEO Robert C. Mee Sells 20,667 Shares of Stock

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) CEO Robert C. Mee sold 20,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $309,798.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,313,475.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PVTL opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of -0.46. Pivotal Software has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVTL. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Pivotal Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 467.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 75,582 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the third quarter worth $25,626,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Pivotal Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,385,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Pivotal Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

