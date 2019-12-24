PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.0200

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One PIXEL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $808,994.00 and approximately $618,051.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,310.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.47 or 0.02580497 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00579652 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00021291 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000509 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

