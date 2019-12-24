Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.81 Million

Equities analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) will post $20.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.71 million. Plymouth Ind Re posted sales of $13.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full-year sales of $73.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $75.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $88.69 million, with estimates ranging from $76.24 million to $101.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plymouth Ind Re.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYM opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. Plymouth Ind Re has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

About Plymouth Ind Re

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

