Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) CFO Paul Elliot Mann Sells 11,000 Shares

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) CFO Paul Elliot Mann sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $29,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,245.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PTE opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Polarityte Inc has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Polarityte Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at $24,884,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,835,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 988,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 196,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 632,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 114,413 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

