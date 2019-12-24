Portfolio+ S&P Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPSC) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Portfolio+ S&P Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2518 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Portfolio+ S&P Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPSC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.96. 364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57. Portfolio+ S&P Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

