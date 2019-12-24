Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PTLA. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTLA opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $37.95.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.14. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.04% and a negative net margin of 275.13%. The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 97,587 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 67,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $3,401,000.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.