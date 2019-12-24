Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRMW. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Primo Water in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ PRMW opened at $11.21 on Friday. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $434.78 million, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $86.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Primo Water by 26,645.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

