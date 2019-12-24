ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.02

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 4237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 82.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SH)

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

