ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.10

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 148678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $728,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,676,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

