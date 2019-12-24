Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) CEO Jeremy Davi Edgecliffe-Johnson Buys 3,085 Shares of Stock

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) CEO Jeremy Davi Edgecliffe-Johnson bought 3,085 shares of Protective Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,946.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 88,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,302.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 18th, Jeremy Davi Edgecliffe-Johnson purchased 3,104 shares of Protective Insurance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.40.

Protective Insurance stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Protective Insurance Corp has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.83 million for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 30.1% in the second quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 97,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Returns Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 224,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

