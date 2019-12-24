Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 44.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be bought for about $14.74 or 0.00202003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00183212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.01178820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025142 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00118776 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,190 tokens. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum.

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

