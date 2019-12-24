Quantum Resistant Ledger Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.26 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for $0.0895 or 0.00001225 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Liqui. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $6.26 million and $150,345.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007265 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022008 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003621 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.92 or 0.02548325 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013721 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,933,968 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Tidex and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.