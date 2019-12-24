QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti Sells 24,992 Shares

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 24,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $387,625.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 37,788 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $586,091.88.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $330,189.60.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. QuinStreet Inc has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $792.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.65 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QNST. ValuEngine raised QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

