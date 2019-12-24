RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded RDS-A from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on RDS-A in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ABN Amro downgraded RDS-A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered RDS-A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

OTCMKTS:RDS-A traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $58.81. The stock had a trading volume of 294,746 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.92.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

