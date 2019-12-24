Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives $24.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,869.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,470. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.64. 4,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,169. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

