Reshape Lifesciences Inc (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Major Shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund Purchases 12,048 Shares

Reshape Lifesciences Inc (OTCMKTS:RSLS) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 12,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Armistice Capital Master Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reshape Lifesciences alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 3,000 shares of Reshape Lifesciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 2,523 shares of Reshape Lifesciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $13,750.35.

Shares of RSLS stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. Reshape Lifesciences Inc has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Reshape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Reshape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reshape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.