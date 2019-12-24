Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.33. Resideo Technologies reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of REZI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.92. 16,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,916. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Resideo Technologies news, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III sold 11,109 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $109,645.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Ryder purchased 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $201,749.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $201,749. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 34,615 shares of company stock valued at $322,452. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,534,000 after buying an additional 639,881 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 381,268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,568,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,373,000 after purchasing an additional 46,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,753,000 after purchasing an additional 75,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 27.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after buying an additional 250,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

