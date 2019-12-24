Reviewing DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) & OptimizeRx (NYSE:OPRX)

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.6% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of DHI Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OptimizeRx and DHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

DHI Group has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.27%. Given DHI Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than OptimizeRx.

Risk and Volatility

OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OptimizeRx and DHI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $21.21 million 7.01 $230,000.00 $0.05 209.80 DHI Group $161.57 million 1.03 $7.17 million $0.15 20.60

DHI Group has higher revenue and earnings than OptimizeRx. DHI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OptimizeRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OptimizeRx and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx -5.32% -3.68% -3.00% DHI Group 8.00% 8.00% 4.52%

Summary

DHI Group beats OptimizeRx on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as for a network of pharmacies; and Brand and Clinical Messaging that includes various brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria. The company's products and applications also comprise brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. It also operates Mobile Health Messenger platform that provides interactive health messaging for enhanced medication adherence, care coordination, and patient engagement; and HIPAA-compliant, an automated and mobile messaging platform that allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology; Rigzone, a Website that delivers online content, data, and career services in the oil and gas industry; and BioSpace, a resource for biotechnology careers, news, and resources in the area of life sciences. Further, it operates Targeted Job Fairs for technology, energy, and security-cleared professionals. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

