Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading Up 7.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) rose 7.6% on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $12.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock. Rite Aid traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $16.15, approximately 10,283,080 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,264,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Rite Aid by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $986,000. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,114,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $769.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

