Rubies (RBIES) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $194.00

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Rubies has traded up 137% against the U.S. dollar. One Rubies coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. Rubies has a market capitalization of $42,473.00 and approximately $194.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rubies alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007227 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001607 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000439 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Rubies Profile

RBIES uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rubies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.