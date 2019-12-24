Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 341.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 337,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Safe Bulkers worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 148,795 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 206.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 53,480 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 73.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 42,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

SB opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $47.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

