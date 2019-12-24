Safe (SAFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.79 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00006472 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. Safe has a market cap of $9.79 million and $105,110.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00059734 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00066488 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00582305 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00231302 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00086208 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001820 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

