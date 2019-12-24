SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th.

SDVKY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.63. 5,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

