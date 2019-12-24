SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCZC) and Parke Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PKBK) Critical Analysis

SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCZC) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH and Parke Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH $33.83 million 3.78 $11.38 million N/A N/A Parke Bancorp $65.28 million 4.12 $24.82 million N/A N/A

Parke Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH and Parke Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH and Parke Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH 33.64% N/A N/A Parke Bancorp 36.47% 17.81% 1.89%

Dividends

SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Parke Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH Company Profile

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards. In addition, it provides merchant, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as online services comprising bill payment and cash management. The company operates through five full service banking offices in Aptos, Capitola, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Watsonville; and two free standing ATM and night depositories in Santa Cruz and Aptos. Santa Cruz County Bank was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

