Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seabridge Gold is a global leader in gold and mining listings. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.40 to $25.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE SA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,609. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. The company has a market cap of $839.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.69 and a beta of -0.15. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $16.55.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SA. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 64.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 179,864 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 56,460.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 156,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 38,034 shares during the period. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

