Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Katherine Schuelke Sells 2,306 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $136,054.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Katherine Schuelke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $136,515.20.

On Friday, November 15th, Katherine Schuelke sold 62,257 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $3,714,875.19.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $60.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous dividend of $0.63. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,554,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,486,841,000 after buying an additional 2,034,200 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $42,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 40.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,491,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,410,000 after acquiring an additional 717,007 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 240.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 568,264 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,567,000 after acquiring an additional 401,361 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $17,209,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

