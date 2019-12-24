Sharder Reaches Market Cap of $560,497.00 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. Sharder has a market cap of $560,497.00 and $38,694.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00184088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.01186081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00119432 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sharder

Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain. The official website for Sharder is sharder.org. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain.

Buying and Selling Sharder

Sharder can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, DDEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

