Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SFL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley reissued a hold rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Ship Finance International in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ship Finance International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Get Ship Finance International alerts:

Shares of SFL stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.19. Ship Finance International has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.24. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Ship Finance International’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ship Finance International will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.92%.

In other news, insider Cullen Keith acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ship Finance International by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 48,108 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ship Finance International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ship Finance International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 593,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ship Finance International by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ship Finance International by 16.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 31.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ship Finance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ship Finance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.