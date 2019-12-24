Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker Sells 8,350 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 8,350 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $358,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 870,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,367,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SMAR stock opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 2.02. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $55.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 382.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 76.9% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

