SnowGem 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $43,170.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, SnowGem has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $226,527.00 and $43,170.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,338.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.01757247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.86 or 0.02588395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00551694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00637490 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00022996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00054367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013712 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 20,820,500 coins and its circulating supply is 20,743,408 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

