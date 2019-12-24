Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo Sells 12,825 Shares of Stock

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 12,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $473,114.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Southern Copper stock opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90. Southern Copper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 21.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCCO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Itau Unibanco cut Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

