SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.00

Shares of SpaceandPeople Plc (LON:SAL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 9173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a market cap of $2.34 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.79.

About SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SpaceandPeople Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpaceandPeople and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.