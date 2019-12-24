SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Increases Dividend to $0.91 Per Share

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.9115 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

RWO stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,712. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

