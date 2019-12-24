SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4772 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Global Dow ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

SPDR Global Dow ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.52. 537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.78. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $90.09.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Company Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

